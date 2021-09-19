Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

