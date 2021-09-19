Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 596,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

