Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. 426,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,166. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

