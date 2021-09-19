Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $24.48 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,457 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 2.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. 2,083,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.