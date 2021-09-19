Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 476 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.09. 7,678,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,215. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

