Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing stock remained flat at $$213.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,818. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

