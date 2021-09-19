Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 604 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,361,411. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

