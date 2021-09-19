Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price objective on Getlink and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getlink presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Getlink alerts:

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Getlink has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.