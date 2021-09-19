GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.53. GH Research shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHRS. Cowen assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $3,260,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $201,549,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $22,021,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $2,173,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $64,733,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

