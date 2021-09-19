Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.