Glenview Trust Co Buys 681 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 291,397 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $6,685,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. 6,217,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

