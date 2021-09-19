Glenview Trust Co Buys 717 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 993,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

