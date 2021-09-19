Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $293.74. 1,862,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,439. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.96 and a 200 day moving average of $279.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

