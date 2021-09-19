Glenview Trust Co Sells 305 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,322. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.