Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,342. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GACQU. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

