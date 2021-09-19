Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,096,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,708,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,729,840. Global Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies Ltd. operates as a technology portfolio company. It engages in acquiring technology assets to enhance its growth and development. The Company was founded on January 20, 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

