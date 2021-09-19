Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 3,743.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

GLOB stock opened at $319.87 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.86.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

