Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $10.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

GOL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

