Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 925,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 844,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

