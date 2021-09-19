GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GoPro were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $7,113,280. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

