Gourmet Galaxy Market Cap Tops $575,825.32 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $575,825.32 and approximately $305,479.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00128996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

