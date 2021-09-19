Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,919.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $156,919.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00120583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175678 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.31 or 0.06981454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.92 or 0.99969036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.85 or 0.00849510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,205 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

