Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,851 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

