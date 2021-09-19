Greenleaf Trust Has $581,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 26.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.