Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $222.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

