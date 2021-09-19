Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,183 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.