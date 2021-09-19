Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $14.44. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 15,748 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

