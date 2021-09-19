Gritstone bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 383% compared to the average volume of 707 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRTS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.