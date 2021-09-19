Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 67,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.