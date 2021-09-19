Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

