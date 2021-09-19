Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “
GGAL opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
