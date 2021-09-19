Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

GNTY stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last 90 days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

