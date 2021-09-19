Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

NYSE:GES opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.