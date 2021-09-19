Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $68,631,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 208.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 872,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,342,000 after purchasing an additional 589,974 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

