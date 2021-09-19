Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,928 shares of company stock worth $49,272,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

OSH stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

