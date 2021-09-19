Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 2,150 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $339.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

