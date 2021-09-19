Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 6,000 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of News by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

