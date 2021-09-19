Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $126,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $7,358,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $4,319,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $163,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

