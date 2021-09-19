Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New $401,000 Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.