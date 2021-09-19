Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Financial Survey

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 8.85 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.89 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hang Lung Properties and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Video River Networks beats Hang Lung Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

