Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$42.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

