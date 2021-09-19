Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 399 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 380.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.07 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

