Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $120,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

SYF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

