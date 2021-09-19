Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $144.72 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

