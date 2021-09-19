Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 128.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $942,564,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $289.23 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $295.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.43 and its 200 day moving average is $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

