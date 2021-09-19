Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,206,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $987.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

