Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,033 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $181.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

