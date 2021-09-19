Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $103,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.31 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

