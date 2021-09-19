Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 22 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,948. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.