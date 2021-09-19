Hayden Royal LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

NYSE T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,979,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

