Hayden Royal LLC Sells 687 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 372,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 138,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,053. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.